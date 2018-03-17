Ohio man charged with snowmobiling while intoxicated

An Ohio man was charged with snowmobiling while intoxicated after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies noticed a snowmobile tipped over on a trail in Mayville at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Kevin A. Ropes, 55, of Rocky River, Ohio, was snowmobiling on Trail 4 in the Village of Mayville when his machine left the groomed portion of the trail and tipped on its side in soft, unpacked snow. Further investigation determined that Ropes was intoxicated, the Sheriff's Department said in a press release. Ropes will appear in Town of Chautauqua Court on a later date.