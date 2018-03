O'CONNOR, Wendy B. (Falk)

March 9, 2018. Wife of Stephen O'Connor; mother of Shannon (Clifford) Stephan and Cassidy (Michael) Nicholas; grandmother of Nathan Nicholas; sister of Linda (Ed) Cirico. A gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. www.thmccarthyfh.com