NCCC hosts job and transfer fair, open to public

Niagara County Community College (NCCC) is hosting a spring Job and Transfer Fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the main gymnasium, H Building, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. The event is open to the public.

More than 40 local and regional employers from the public and private sectors will participate, many planning to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Also, representatives from dozens of state and private colleges and universities will attend for those considering a return to college.

Visit: niagaracc.suny.edu/sd/events.php for a list of participants or contact NCCC Student Development at 614-6490 or ncccsec@niagaracc.suny.edu for more information. The NCCC Career Services Office provides free services to current and past NCCC students and graduates.