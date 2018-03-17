Muhammad Ali, O.J. Simpson and a whole bunch of hookers

LAS VEGAS – As with certain people, some stories need little introduction.

O.J. Simpson had friends who died while he served nine years in a Nevada prison for kidnapping and armed robbery. Among them was icon Muhammad Ali.

From Simpson's exclusive interview with The Buffalo News, this is his recollection of the first time he met Ali, who had refused induction into the military during the Vietnam War:

Simpson suggested they go to a hot Manhattan disco.

"He goes, 'Man, I can't go to no nightclubs! The FBI is following me! I'm a minister in the Nation of Islam, and they would love to catch me doing some stuff.' "

Ali climbed into Simpson's car and instructed the chauffeur where to go.