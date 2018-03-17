Mineral show features moon rock display, 'Mini-Mine' for kids

A moon rock collected by Apollo 15 astronaut James B. Irwin will be a featured display at the Buffalo Geological Society’s 50th Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show on March 24-25 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

The theme of the 50th anniversary show is "Gold," and exhibits will display gold specimens from several different localities. There also will be gold for sale.

The show hosts a Mini-Mine for young collectors; mineral and fossil identification; and demonstrators that include stone carvers and jewelry designers, and other lapidary artists. In addition, over 30 dealers will be selling gems, beads, minerals, fossils and jewelry. Geologists will be available to discuss what geologists do and what types of jobs are available for them.

The show opens at 10 a.m. each day and runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5; children 12 and under get in free.