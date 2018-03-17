Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Stanley Cup favorite hits town here Monday night on 13-0-1 rush to the finish. (2)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Concern growing that Vasilevskiy may be wearing down. (1)

3. Boston Bruins. Just about locked into home ice vs. Leafs but can they catch Bolts? (4)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Reverse Vegas Flu? Four straight losses at home. (4)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Laine sets teen-age records for career goals (77) and point streak (14 games). (5)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. No rush. Matthews simply needs to be ready for Game One against Bruins. (7)

7. Washington Capitals. No. 600 for Ovechkin is just a toll booth on the road to 700 and beyond. (10)

8. Minnesota Wild. Zucker goes home and scores a goal in Vegas. (6)

9. San Jose Sharks. Four-goal game for Kane is a career milestone. (11)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Have to figure out their road woes (15-18-4) before playoffs begin. (8)

11. Los Angeles Kings. That plus-29 goal differential looks good in desperate battle with Ducks for third in Pacific. (14)

12. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon will get a ton of Hart votes if they make the playoffs. (15)

13. Dallas Stars. Going 3-3-4 in a 10-game stretch is a way to slide out of a playoff spot. (9)

14. Anaheim Ducks. Have gone 5-1 at home in March. (12)

15 Philadelphia Flyers. Up-and-down season now in a 1-6-1 slide. (13)

16. Columbus Blue Jackets. Hawks sure miss Panarin's 21 goals and 63 points. (17)

17. New Jersey Devils. Hall up to 31 goals and 76 points. (18)

18. Calgary Flames. Lack of success at home ruining playoff hopes. (16)

19. St. Louis Blues. Looks like they will miss postseason for first time since 2011. (19)

20. Florida Panthers. Play seven of the next eight on the road, starting Monday in Montreal. (20)

21. Carolina Hurricanes. Unusual GM search in the middle of a season. (22)

22. New York Rangers. What was Susan Sarandon doing with Pierre McGuire on "Inside the Glass" for Pens game? Brutal. (24)

23. New York Islanders. At 1-6-4, they're toast for playoffs. Toast for keeping Tavares too? (23)

24. Chicago Blackhawks. First playoff miss since 2008. Downright weird to see them in last place. (23)

25. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid within five points of NHL Kucherov's scoring lead. (26)

26. Montreal Canadiens. Other than Sabres, might be most desperate team to win Dahlin lottery. (27)

27. Ottawa Senators. Playing out the string. (29)

28. Detroit Red Wings. At 0-8-1, enduring longest skid since 1986. (25)

29. Vancouver Canucks. Decision on Sedins will be fascinating to see. (28)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Major upward trend with 10-4-1 mark in last 15 games. (31)

31. Buffalo Sabres. Injuries are no excuse to be at bottom of league at this point of alleged rebuild. (30)