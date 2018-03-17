MASLANKA, Carol Loraine (Dick)

Passed peacefully of natural causes, on March 7, 2018 at the age of 75, in Englewood, FL. Born in Buffalo, to Ralph A. Dick and Loraine Marie Troy, both of Detroit, Michigan, she was raised in Clarence. Carol received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from SUNY at Buffalo and Canisius College. Carol is survived by her husband, James R. Sterlace of Englewood; daughters Lore Feld (Tag Feld) of Sarasota, FL, and Lesa Miller (Trent D. Miller) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; 5 grandchildren, Grace, Hope, Faith, Chance and Max; her sisters, Gloria Hayslip (William Hayslip) of Proctorville, OH and Linda Marie Ketchmark, of Fort Myers, FL; and her close friend and first husband, Robert D. Maslanka (Andrea Ehmann) of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Carol battled many cancers and beat them all. Carol: 7, Cancer: 0. A memorial is being planned for April 2018 in Florida. Details to come at: www.facebook.com/carol.maslanka