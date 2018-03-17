LILLIS, Richard A.

LILLIS, Richard A. - Happy St. Patrick's Day, my Darling, to you and your beautiful family from County Mayo and County Clare. You're all so sadly missed. It seems like only yesterday, our Precious Memories of Irish singing and dancing. You'll always be remembered as such a charming Irishman. Your presence always lit up the room. Our tradition lives on at Sean Patrick's Emerald Isle. 'Til we're together again, YOUR LOVING WIFE, ADORING CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN