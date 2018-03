Lewiston poet Robert M. Giannetti will read from his new book, “The Frontier: Poetry and Prose,” with music provided by violist Leslie Bahler at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Second Reader Bookshop, 1419 Hertel Ave., Buffalo.

The event is part of a “Voice and Viola” series by the two performers. More information and selections from Giannetti’s 2017 book are available by visiting: www.RobertMGiannetti.com.