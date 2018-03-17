Letter: Local high school plays offer great entertainment

Local high school plays offer great entertainment

Really! Who needs Broadway? We, the lucky ones, don’t. I just returned from seeing a Clarence High School production of “Cabaret” and I can’t find words to praise it highly enough. The production, the direction, the actors, the music, the singing, the costumes, the sets – all A–1.

I will never get the vision of Raffi Wright, who plays the emcee, out of my mind. All of the productions I’ve seen at this school, and Williamsville East High School also, are off-the-charts good. I can vouch for these two schools, but I’m sure there are more that fit into this category.

For $10, you can see a show that is as good as Broadway. Go see for yourself. I am a lover of theater, and I promise you, you won’t be disappointed.

Marge McMillen

East Amherst