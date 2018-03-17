Letter: Hire another firm to handle expansion of Albright-Knox

Hire another firm to handle expansion of Albright-Knox

While The News art critic’s recent article about the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s expansion plan points out some problems with the Gordon Bunshaft addition, it fails to fully address the shortcomings in OMA’s initial design of the proposed new addition.

In a December letter to the gallery’s director, I indicated that this addition should be “timeless, iconic and unique,” from my perspective. In my opinion, none of these characteristics can be found in OMA’s design. Accordingly, it seems to me that now is the appropriate time to bring in another architectural firm to develop a fluid design that meets the above criteria.

Moreover, I recommended to the gallery director that the firm of Diller Scofidio + Renfro be considered because of its spectacular design for the Broad Museum in Los Angles as well as its critically acclaimed first phase of the renovation of the sprawling Museum of Modern Art campus in New York City. I also pointed out to the director that this firm has a well-deserved reputation of creating spaces that are “futuristic, imaginative and transformative.”

I believe the final design for the new addition should be exceptional in every respect. Otherwise, I see no point in building it.

George Eagan Ginther

Buffalo