LAVIN, Gloria A. (Kertz)

March 16, 2018, age 93, of Hamburg, formerly of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Leo J. Lavin; mother of Mary Bojan, Daniel, Patrick and Timothy Lavin. Visitation 4-7 PM Sunday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral Mass 10 AM Monday at St. Francis Chapel, Tonawanda. Find complete obituary, condolences and directions online at www.hampfuneral.com