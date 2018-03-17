KAVANAGH, Donna V. (James)

Of Kenmore, after a courageous battle with ALS, March 15, 2018. Beloved mother of Tammy (Richard) Dickman, Robert (Christine) Kavanagh, and the late Kellianne Kavanagh; loving grandmother of Jessika, Ryan, Andrew Dickman, Ben (Lily), and Sarah Bell; daughter of the late Bernard and Lillian Howarth James; step-daughter of the late Robert Chapot; sister of the late Lorraine Larison; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Ave. on Monday from 3-7 PM when the Funeral Service will commence. Memorials may be made to ALS Association of Upstate New York, 135 Old Cove Rd. #213, Liverpool, NY 13090, or the Hospice Foundation of Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com