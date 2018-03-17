Just Communities banquet to honor community advocates

The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York, an organization dedicated to overcoming racism, bias, and discrimination by building understanding, respect and trust through education, advocacy and community involvement, will host its 65th Annual Citation Banquet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Buffalo.

The Citation Awards recognize people whose achievements contribute to the advancement of the NFJC’s objectives and mission, and are based on their devotion to the spirit of human relations.

This year's honorees are Madeline O. Scott, Gary D. Quenneville, Gretchen and Gordon Gross and The Walsh Family.

For more information and/or tickets to this event, call the NFJC at 716.853.9596 or visit www.nfjcwny.org