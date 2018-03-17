Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Saturday

1. Boys basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D final at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton

East overwhelmed yesterday in a 78-48 semifinal win over Section X champion Harrisville to advance to today's 5 p.m. championship against unbeaten and defending-champion Moriah of Section VII.

2. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy

Franklinville puts its undefeated record on the line against Edwards-Knox of Section X at 2:15 p.m. Winner plays in the championship game tomorrow at 11:45 a.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Friday's roundup

* * *

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.