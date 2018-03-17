Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more
We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Saturday
1. Boys basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D final at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton
East overwhelmed yesterday in a 78-48 semifinal win over Section X champion Harrisville to advance to today's 5 p.m. championship against unbeaten and defending-champion Moriah of Section VII.
East crushes it in advancing to state Class D basketball final
2. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy
Franklinville puts its undefeated record on the line against Edwards-Knox of Section X at 2:15 p.m. Winner plays in the championship game tomorrow at 11:45 a.m.
NYSPHSAA Class D girls basketball preview: Franklinville vs. Edwards-Knox
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
Friday's roundup
East crushes it in advancing to state Class D basketball final
Lack of finishing kick dooms Health Sciences in 2 OT loss in state semifinal
Elmont Memorial overpowers Williamsville South in state Class A girls basketball semifinals
Turnovers doom Allegany-Limestone girls baksetball in NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals
* * *
Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.
Story topics: Homeroom Announcements
Share this article