Hard Rock Cafe supports local Musician Medics program with $5,000 grant

Hard Rock Cafe Niagara Falls-USA has awarded its 2018 Hard Rock Heals Foundation Grant to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and its Musician Medics Program.

The $5,000 grant will help support music therapy programs in area hospitals and health care facilities. Hard Rock International and its charitable arm, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, selected Hard Rock Cafe Niagara Falls-USA out of more than 200 Hard Rock properties around the world to receive this grant.

Officially launched in January 2013, the mission of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Musician Medics Initiative is to provide comfort through the power of music to individuals and families during their time of need.

Local musicians volunteer their time each month to perform and speak to patients in small gathering spaces or individual hospital rooms. In addition, Hall of Famers play an important role, serving as “ambassadors” on site, working closely with both the Musician Medics performers and hospital staff.

"Musician Medics is honored and thankful to have our mission recognized by the Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Heals,” said Richard Sargent, program manager for Musician Medics. “This grant will enable us to extend the comfort and joy to more children and veterans."

With this award, Hard Rock International states that its foundation now supports close to 100 music organizations in more than 40 countries.

The grant was presented Thursday <March15>at the Hard Rock Cafe Niagara Falls-USA. To see the full list of grant winners and for more information on Hard Rock Heals Foundation, visit: http://www.hardrock.com/healsfoundation.