Hamburg police want help identifying possible Walmart thieves

The Town of Hamburg Police Department wants the public's help in identifying two young people wanted for questioning related to the theft of a computer and video security system stolen from Walmart.

Walmart surveillance video was posted to the police department's Facebook page showing a man and woman, whose faces are clearly visible, getting a cart and shopping at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Boyer at 648-5118 ext. 2608 or Hamburg Police's confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.