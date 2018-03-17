HALE, Anna M.

HALE - Anna M. Entered into rest March 14, 2018; predeceased by husband, Jonathan "John" Hale; beloved mother of Heather (Daniel) Szumla and Charmagne (Ryan) Chi; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Alex and Abigail. Friends may call from 10-11 AM on Monday at the taylor & reynolds funeral home, 70 Niagara St., Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 AM at St. Joseph's Oratory of All Saints Parish, 391 Market St., Lockport. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wills Eye Institute, Oncology Service, 840 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. Please visit taylorandreynolds.com