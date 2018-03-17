Greater Niagara FCU supports autism awareness through fundraiser

Greater Niagara Federal Credit Union branches are collecting donations this month for The Summit Center, whose mission is to help children and families with autism. Greater Niagara FCU is selling Autism Awareness puzzle pieces for a minimum $1 donation through the end of the month.

Greater Niagara FCU’s CEO Janelle Zasucha said of her son, Leo, “When Leo was diagnosed as being autistic, it affected our entire family. The Summit Center has helped Leo in so many ways.”

The Summit Center is located in Getzville and serves families from throughout Western New York. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Center.