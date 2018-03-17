Buffalo Sabres enter the ice for the start of the game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain and now an Olympic gold medalist. She dropped the puck during a ceremonial puck drop between Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain and now an Olympic gold medalist. She dropped the puck during a ceremonial puck drop between Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain and now an Olympic gold medalist. She dropped the puck during a ceremonial puck drop between Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain and now an Olympic gold medalist. She dropped the puck during a ceremonial puck drop between Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain and now an Olympic gold medalist. She dropped the puck during a ceremonial puck drop between Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
A Buffalo Sabres fan dressed for St. Patrick's Day in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
A Buffalo Sabres fan dressed for St. Patrick's Day in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey beats Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson for the puck.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella beats Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beats Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beats Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy for the puck.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beats Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy for the puck.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane beats Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane beats Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane beats Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey beats Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville beats Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy for the puck.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Benoit Pouliot scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender J-F Berube in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beats Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane for the puck in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beats Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane for the puck in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane takes a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane skates with the puck in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brendan Guhle makes a save on a shot from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey gets tripped by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Sharp in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube makes save on a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste scores the game winner and his second of the game against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste scores the game winner and his second of the game against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste scores the game winner and his second of the game against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste scores the game winner and his second of the game against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jean-François Berube in the third period.
Share this article