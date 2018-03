Smiles at Old Neighborhood Saint Patrick's Day Parade

The Old First Ward Neighborhood Saint Patrick's Day Parade was held on the actual feast day of the saint - March 17. Floats and marchers started at The Valley Community Center, turning on Hamburg Street and then following along South Street as thousands watched and cheered. There were sightings of the Easter Bunny, Santa, many dogs, and politicians.