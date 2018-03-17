The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Stephanie Mruk, 15, of Angola, right, buys pussy willows from Lewandowski Produce. Next to her is her mother Sylvia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Sisters Sofia, 4, left, and Lydia Barr, 6, looked at stuffed bunny rabbits from Adam's Apples stand with their grandmother Fran Nowak, of Depew.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Lydia Barr, 6, hugs her new stuffed bunny rabbit that her grandmother purchased for her from Adam's Apples stand.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Eugene and Dorothy Fronczak, of Cheektowaga, always hold hands as they walk through the Broadway Market on their year round daily visit.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Karen Littlejohn, of Angola, buys, pierogis and pickles from Lupas Meats.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Lisa Schmidt, left, and Karen Littlejohn, of Angola, buy sausage, pierogis and pickles from Lupas Meats.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Henry Slowik, 2, looks at the butter lambs in the case at Malczewski's.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Butter lambs are in the case at Malczewski's.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Lilianna Smith, 2, of Lewiston wears bunny ears as she visits the Broadway Market with her family.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Sue Finn, of Olean, drives up every year to come to the Broadway Market. She buys pussy willows from Lewandowski Produce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Broadway Market officially opened its festive Easter season. People are beginning to make their annual visit, Friday, March 16, 2018. Marge Hawkins, owner of Marge's Soul Food at the Broadway Market shows off a fried chicken dinner.
