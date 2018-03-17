BuffaloNews.com
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Air Force Falcons
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Matt Long beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Dylan Abood for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Dylan McLaughlin takes a shot.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Jesse Pereira beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Zack Mirageas for the puck.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Matt Hoover beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Jake Levin for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward F?lix Chamberland takes a shot on Air Force Falcons goaltender Billy Christopoulos in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Air Force Falcons forward Ben Kucera slams into Canisius Golden Griffins goaltender Daniel Urbani in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Dylan McLaughlin beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Phil Boje for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins defenseman Jack Stander beats Air Force Falcons forward Brady Tomlak for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Matt Long beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Dan Bailey for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Nick Hutchison beats Air Force Falcons defenseman Jake Levin for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Reception:
Hotel Henry
.
Dress:
M.A. Carr
.
Hair/Makeup:
Elle Aire Blow Dry Bar
.
Flowers:
Wild Blossom Hollow
.
Invites:
Krepe-Kraft
.
Photographer:
Colin Gordon Photography
." alt="Before she left to create Step Out Buffalo with her father, Emily met Paul at work, their passion for food binding them together. Over the years, their friendship grew into a strong relationship — and the two married on July 22, 2017, a day they created to be uniquely them.
Ceremony:
Five Hundred Seneca atrium
.
Reception:
Hotel Henry
.
Dress:
M.A. Carr
.
Hair/Makeup:
Elle Aire Blow Dry Bar
.
Flowers:
Wild Blossom Hollow
.
Invites:
Krepe-Kraft
.
Photographer:
Colin Gordon Photography
." src="http://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Emily-Paul-7.jpg"/>
Photo:
1
/ 21
Friday, March 16, 2018
