Five Hundred Seneca atrium. Colin Gordon Photography ." alt="Before she left to create Step Out Buffalo with her father, Emily met Paul at work, their passion for food binding them together. Over the years, their friendship grew into a strong relationship — and the two married on July 22, 2017, a day they created to be uniquely them. Colin Gordon Photography ." src="http://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Emily-Paul-7.jpg"/>