Seton Catholic 65, Health Sciences 61 (2OT) in the NYSPHSAA Class B boys basketball semifinal.
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dunks against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines gets his ankles taped prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science coach Ty Parker sorts thru uniforms prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science coaches and players gather prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Tysheen Lott puts on his sneakers prior to playing Seton Catholic Central during in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science players and coaches stand for the National Anthem prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science starting five prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines is introduced prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Davonte Gaines battles for a rebound with Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Brett Rumpel during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dunks against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Jau2019Vaughn Jones drives to the basket against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science players stand for the National Anthem prior to playing Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science forward Diciare Riley shoots against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Diciare Riley defends Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Marcus Dyes during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines shoots against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles againt Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles around Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Marcus Dyes during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Kameron Briggs shoots against Seton Catholic Central during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Tayvion Nelson defends Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Tanner Sinicki during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Davonte Gaines drives to the basket against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Josiah Haygood walks off the court after loosing to Seton Catholic Central in the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science coach Ty parker against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Jau2019Vaughn Jones dribbles against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Jau2019Vaughn Jones is called for a charge against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Davonte Gaines shoots a free throw against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Jau2019Vaughn Jones is guarded by Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Marcus Dyes during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Davonte Gaines dribbles against Seton Catholic Central during the first overtime of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Tysheen Lott and Seton Catholic Centralu2019s Brett Rumpel battle for a loose ball during the first overtime of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science coach Tu Parker, thumbs up against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Science guard Kameron Briggs drives to the basket against Seton Catholic Central during the second overtime of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Health Scienceu2019s Diciare Riley walks off after a loss to Seton Catholic Central after the second overtime of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Health Science fan against Seton Catholic Central during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class B, semi-final Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Friday'March 16, 2018.
