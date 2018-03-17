Free program on Mark Twain's local ties to be presented in Lewiston

The Historical Association of Lewiston will present “Mark Twain and the Niagara Frontier” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

The program is free and open to the public.

Thomas Reigstad will illuminate Twain’s long association with Western New York. Twain lived and worked in Buffalo as a journalist from 1869-1871 and returned to the area several times, presenting public lectures and even setting a few charming stories in Niagara Falls.

Reigstad, emeritus professor of English at SUNY Buffalo State, teaches courses on American Literature and Baseball and Culture. He also was a features writer and copy editor at the former Buffalo Courier-Express and Niagara Gazette and is author of “Scribblin’ for a Livin’: Mark Twain’s Pivotal Period in Buffalo.”