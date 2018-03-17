Free program at Niagara History Center focuses on Frederick Douglass

Verdis LeVar Robinson presents “One Like the Sea: Frederick Douglass’ Global Search for Democracy and Equality, 1886-87,” at 2 p.m. Thursday in a free program at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Using Douglass’ unpublished travel diary as a reference, Robinson will describe a journey which began after the abolitionist lost his Rochester home to arson in what he deemed “the spirit of Ku Klux.” Douglass toured numerous European countries as he sought evidence to combat scientific racism and discrimination. Although he returned home discouraged after seeing racism’s global reach, his travels inspired a new generation of activists battling racism and seeking equality.

Robinson is an assistant professor of History and African-American Studies at Monroe Community College, with degrees from Boston University, SUNY College at Brockport and SUNY at Buffalo, including two master’s degrees. He is a member of the Rochester History Journal editorial board, a fellow of the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Faculty Seminar on Rethinking Black Freedom Studies, and the founder of the Rochester Neighborhood Oral History Project.