Evander Kane nets first career hat trick in four-goal game for Sharks

Former Sabres winger Evander Kane had a career game for the San Jose Sharks in Friday's 7-4 win in Calgary, pouring in four goals in posting his first career hat trick.

Kane had one goal in the first period, two in the second and got No. 4 just 62 seconds into the third period. Kane has 25 goals on the season, counting his time in the Sabres. He has five goals and five assists for 10 points in eight games since being acquired by the Sharks from Buffalo at the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

The Sabres are watching Kane's exploits closely, of course. San Jose would owe Buffalo a first-round pick in 2019 if Kane re-signs with the Sharks as a free agent or if San Jose wins the Stanley Cup. The Sharks are second in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of Los Angeles.

Check out the highlights here from the NBC Sports California broadcast: