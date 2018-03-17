Eichel returns to Sabres lineup today

This just in from coach Phil Housley: Jack Eichel will be back in the Sabres lineup for today's matinee against the Chicago Blackhawks in KeyBank Center. Faceoff is at 1:05

Eichel has missed the last 15 games with a high ankle sprain suffered Feb. 10 in Boston, but he practiced all week and has been cleared to return to the lineup today.

"Talking to our doctors and trainers and his practices, the way he progressed all week, he checked all the boxes off," Housley said in his pregame media briefing. "He's ready to play. He wants to play. He wants to get back in the lineup so we feel that we're comfortable putting him back in today."

Even with his absence, Eichel continues to lead the Sabres in goals (22) and points (53) in his 55 games.

Jacob Josefson (lower body) is out on a week to week basis and Casey Nelson (lower body) will sit out today but should play Monday against Nashville, Housley said. Justin Falk will play on defense for Nelson.