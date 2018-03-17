East beats the champs, captures state Class D title in overtime

After yielding the lead in the final seconds of regulation, East nearly pitched a shutout during a dominating overtime quarter in capturing its first New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championship.

Behind the MVP performance of Willard Anderson, all-tournament selection Justin Allen and a host of contributions from others, the Panthers defeated reigning champion Moriah of Section VII, 74-61, before an estimated 1,200 at Floyd Maines Arena on Saturday night.

After Dylan Trombley's putback tip with 2 seconds left tied the game at 59, an East team that had to overcome foul trouble to starters Waynya Shaw and Jahahd Maryon, seized control by doing what it does best -- playing defense and crashing the boards.

Danny Carter's two free throws with 3:44 left gave the Panthers (20-6) the lead for good. Anderson followed with a jumper as East scored the first 14 points of the four-minute extra period and cruised into the history books.

This is East's final year as a school as it is being rebooted by the district as a community school.

The state title is the first since 2001 for coach Starling Bryant, who guided Buffalo Traditional to three state titles and a Federation crown.

East is the first Yale Cup team to win a state title since Middle Early College captured Class C in 2016.

The Panthers snapped Moriah's 45-game winning streak.