DIETZ, James A.

DIETZ - James A. 78, of Sanborn, NY, on March 14, 2018. Survived by his loving wife, Maggie (Diagostino) Dietz; devoted father of James (Jill) Dietz Jr., Jamie (Randall) Diermyer and the late Joseph Dietz; cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Christopher (Emily), Joelle, Joshua, Zachary, Aaron (Emily) and Jacob (Angela). Loving son of the late Wallace and Anna Dietz; dear brother of the late Ronald Dietz and Ann (Gordon) Peocking. Friends are invited to join with the family for a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 18, at 4:00 p.m. in the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, with the Rev. Michael A. Keicher, officiating. Family will be present to greet friends starting at 3:00 p.m.