City looks to resident to help plan pocket park on Garden Avenue

Niagara Falls Community Development is looking to create a pocket park on Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls and wants residents to help plan it.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 26 in the first floor auditorium of the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls.

The city department has assistance from State Sen. Robert Ortt for this project. Questions or comments may be sent to Seth Piccirillo, director of Niagara Falls Community Development, at seth.piccirillo@niagarafallsny.gov.