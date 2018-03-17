Chaperone on school trip shops with counterfeit $100 bill

A woman acting as a chaperone for an Ontario school's American field trip was briefly detained recently after using a counterfeit $100 bill at the Duty Free shop at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

Lewiston police said that the woman was questioned on March 5 after employees at the store reported the counterfeit bill had been passed during an attempted perfume purchase.

The woman told police that she had exchanged $400 at a friend's store in Ontario prior to embarking on the trip, and did not realize that the bill was bogus. None of the other money in her possession was counterfeit, police said.

The woman was released without charges and without her phony $100 bill, which was confiscated.