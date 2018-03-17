Cab driver robbed in Black Rock

A cab driver reported being robbed after picking up a passenger at Military Road and Austin Street in the Black Rock neighborhood of Buffalo late Friday night.

The cab driver reported that after picking up the passenger shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, the suspect asked her to drive three blocks, according to police. But then while in the cab, the suspect held a gun to the driver's head, demanded that the driver pull over and "give me everything."

The cab driver then gave the suspect $89 in cash and the vehicle tablet before dropping off the suspect at Amherst and Tonawanda streets, the report stated. The suspect is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.