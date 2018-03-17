Book tour now for History Center trip to Lucille Ball's Jamestown

Make reservations now for a Lucille Ball-inspired day trip to Jamestown June 9.

The Niagara History Center’s Spring Bus Tour will hit the road at 8 a.m. for a tour and lunch at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, plus stops at other Jamestown “Lucy” sites.

Following lunch, a guide will board the bus to tour sites such as Lake View Cemetery, Ball’s final resting place, and her hometown of nearby Celeron.

The bus returns to the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, at around 5 p.m. Tickets for the motor coach trip are by reservation only, at $73 for History Center members and $78 for non-members and tours sell out quickly. The price includes the bus, museum admission and lunch. Visit the History Center for tickets or call 434-7433.