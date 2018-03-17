[BN] Blitz newsletter: O.J. Simpson talks football, CTE, prison, 'forced retirement' and more

In his first substantial interview in a decade and his first extensively about football since the 1990s, O.J. Simpson sat down with News sports reporter Tim Graham earlier this week in Las Vegas.

"Simpson had myriad other opportunities. Representatives say he has been approached by all the serious news programs, the gossip shows, Oprah Winfrey, the whole media gallery. They say he's been offered big money to tell his story. He declined them all," Graham reports. "A February interview request from the town where he starred for the Buffalo Bills appealed to him. There were ground rules: No video; no sensationalized promotion of the interview; questions should be limited to his playing career. Simpson, however, did not limit his answers to football."

The O.J. Simpson Interview: On his Bills career, concerns about CTE, Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, his time in prison, 'forced retirement' from "the L.A. thing," and more.

Relationship with Ralph Wilson: O.J. Simpson tried to exit the NFL in 1976 but says the Buffalo Bills owner pulled him back in.

The story behind the story: Mutual affinity between O.J. Simpson and LeSean McCoy inspired interview.

Path to the Passer: Appearances aside, new Bills quarterback AJ McCarron has 'an edge to him.'

Brandon Beane on McCarron: "I don't look at AJ as a 'bridge,'" the Bills general manager said Friday. The 'bridge' isn't in my vocabulary. This is a chance for AJ to come in and compete. And that's to showcase what he's got and compete, but nothing's being given here for any position that we have."

More from Beane: The Bills are just about done in free agency and the GM "will root for Tyrod Taylor the rest of his career." Here's the full transcript from Beane's press conference.

Free agency departures: Preston Brown thanked Bills fans after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Bengals. Cornerback Shareece Wright announced he is signing with the Raiders.

Brown's replacement? Free agent linebacker Will Compton is reportedly visiting the Bills.

Running backs retained: Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones will both be back on one-year deals after finishing last season on injured reserve.

House hunting: AJ McCarron asked Twitter for suggestions on where to buy a home in Buffalo. The responses were interesting.

Daily Drive Podcast: Bills and Bulls, it's all good.

