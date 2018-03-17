Share this article

Universtiy at Buffalo fans cheer on their team against Western Michigan prior to first half action at Alumni Arena on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Best Twitter reactions to UB women's basketball's 102-79 NCAA win against South Florida

Published

Days after the University at Buffalo's men's basketball team pulled off a massive upset by beating fourth-seeded Arizona, the eleventh-seeded UB women's basketball team beat sixth-seeded South Florida in their first ever NCAA tournament win. Many on Twitter noted the historic moment.

After the UB women's basketball win and the Sabres win Saturday, some wondered if UB men's basketball could score Buffalo a hat trick. The UB's men basketball team plays against Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

