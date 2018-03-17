Best Twitter reactions to UB women's basketball's 102-79 NCAA win against South Florida

Days after the University at Buffalo's men's basketball team pulled off a massive upset by beating fourth-seeded Arizona, the eleventh-seeded UB women's basketball team beat sixth-seeded South Florida in their first ever NCAA tournament win. Many on Twitter noted the historic moment.

BULLS WINNNNNNN!!!!! #11 Buffalo upsets #6 South Florida for their first ever @ncaawbb Tournament victory, 102-79! @msdillard15 leads the Bulls with a career high 36 points while Wilkins comes off the bench and scores 23 #UBDancing #WeArentDoneYet pic.twitter.com/uy1YTmpX4v — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) March 17, 2018

First NCAA Tournament win for @ubwomenshoops And it was impressive. https://t.co/HyrlDXxGyr — Amy Moritz (@amymoritz) March 17, 2018

I'm not sure I can properly explain how incredible it is that the University at Buffalo will be in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for both the men and women's teams. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 17, 2018

With @UBmenshoops' victory over Arizona on Thursday, UB becomes just the second team to have both the men's and women's programs win their first NCAA Tournament game in the same season since Georgia in 1983. — Marshall Haim (@mhaim1934) March 17, 2018

I felt UB women had a decent shot today. But you could have never expected this: UB 102, South Florida 79. Amazing job. What a week for this school. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 17, 2018

Big win by @UBwomenshoops crushing So. Florida. UB ladies win, Sabres win, now it's time for the @UBmenshoops to win! #BuffaloHatTrick https://t.co/ma6CEmb9rm — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 17, 2018

We love DANCING SO MUCH! Let’s do it again on Monday #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/UNOUPcD6OD — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) March 17, 2018

My heart is full! How I love & miss this team! They showed what they are all about today & proved why they deserved the at-large bid! Keep it up, @UBwomenshoops! Congrats to all! @UBCoachJack: great statement necklace for a great statement win! So proud & happy for everyone! pic.twitter.com/0Xb9i1AOxz — Connie Holoman (@FLoCC31) March 17, 2018

#Buffalo can be proud of this team. They scored so many firsts in this tournament game -- and they're not done yet! #ReclaimandAdvance #UBhornsUP @news4buffalo https://t.co/ApFWGDDsQV — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) March 17, 2018

Forget the bracket, go Bulls #HornsUp — Jake Bennett (@jake_bennett97) March 17, 2018

After the UB women's basketball win and the Sabres win Saturday, some wondered if UB men's basketball could score Buffalo a hat trick. The UB's men basketball team plays against Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

UB Women’s Basketball (1st NCAA win) - ✅

Sabres win - ✅

UB Men’s upsetting Kentucky -

Buffalo Beauts Playoff win - Let’s go UB Men’s and Beauts! Clean sweep for a #OneBuffalo Sunday! — Andrew (@andrew_cottrell) March 17, 2018