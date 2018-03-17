Barn fire keeps Town of Boston maple farm closed during Maple Festival

An overnight barn fire had Town of Boston fire companies scrambling to save nearby buildings and maple syrup-making operations at Smith Maple Farm.

The North Boston Volunteer Fire Company reported that shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, fire companies got word of a barn fire with animals still inside at the Smith Maple Farm on 5257 Mayer Road. By the time fire crews arrived, the building was completely engulfed.

Firefighters then worked to save nearby buildings, including the farm house, maple syrup evaporator building and garage. All three buildings were saved, suffering only minor damage despite freezing temperatures and a broken hydrant, fire officials reported. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit was on the scene Saturday.

Smith Maple Farm was one of many area maple farms opening to the public for the Maple Festival this weekend, but remained closed due to the fire, which they called "devastating" in a Facebook post.