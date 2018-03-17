All are invited to workshop on designing native plant gardens

The public is invited to learn how to design a garden using native plants when Grassroots Gardens WNY, the Western New York Land Conservancy and Ken Parker, an expert on native plants, meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Falls Public Library.

The meeting is planned for the second floor meeting room of the library at 1425 Main St., Niagara Falls and is free and open to the public. Niagara Falls residents, block club leaders and community/school gardeners are especially encouraged to attend.

Register by contacting heather@grassrootsgardens.org or calling (716) 783-9653. Funding is provided by the Empire State Development’s Yahoo! Community Fund for Niagara County.