WOOD - Robert J. "Bob"

Of Kenmore, March 14, 2018; husband of the late Marion Bissell and Lucille Dube; Wood; dear father of Deborah "Deb" (late Ralph) Chambers and his 4-legged friend, "Susie." Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 3-7 PM, where funeral will be held Monday at 10 AM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr. Wood was past Exalted Ruler, past State Vice President and life member of BPO Elks, North Tonawanda Elks Lodge #860, member of Lions Club of Kenmore, volunteer for Erie County Dept. of Senior Services representing Senior Health programs. Memorials to Lions Club of Kenmore, PO Box 663, Kenmore 14217 or Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo 14240-0590 are preferred. Please send your online condolences to

