Watch: UB graduate Wolf Blitzer reveling in NCAA Tournament victory
CNN's Wolf Blitzer was among the many UB alums relishing the Bulls' upset victory against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.
Blitzer, a Kenwore West and UB grad, posted a "Breaking News" on Twitter, noting that UB "absolutely demolished" the Wildcats on Thursday night.
He ended with this, "The Bulls send clear and very decisive message to Kentucky: You’re next."
You can watch the video below:
I loved reporting about my @UBuffalo Bulls and their dramatic win last night.
Kentucky -- you're next! #MarchMaddness #CNNBrackets pic.twitter.com/I6FGBouY8X
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018
CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles, a longtime Buffalo sports fan who has degrees from SUNY Brcokport and SUNY Albany, also is enjoying the ride.
"Everyone from Western NY has a close friend or relative with a diploma from UB," he said. "To see them topple a basketball giant is huge thrill-- and as a two time SUNY graduate it is awesome to see the finest state university system on the planet get the recognition it deserves."
