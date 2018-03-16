Watch: UB graduate Wolf Blitzer reveling in NCAA Tournament victory

CNN's Wolf Blitzer was among the many UB alums relishing the Bulls' upset victory against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

Blitzer, a Kenwore West and UB grad, posted a "Breaking News" on Twitter, noting that UB "absolutely demolished" the Wildcats on Thursday night.

He ended with this, "The Bulls send clear and very decisive message to Kentucky: You’re next."

You can watch the video below:

I loved reporting about my @UBuffalo Bulls and their dramatic win last night.

Kentucky -- you're next! #MarchMaddness #CNNBrackets pic.twitter.com/I6FGBouY8X — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018

CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles, a longtime Buffalo sports fan who has degrees from SUNY Brcokport and SUNY Albany, also is enjoying the ride.

"Everyone from Western NY has a close friend or relative with a diploma from UB," he said. "To see them topple a basketball giant is huge thrill-- and as a two time SUNY graduate it is awesome to see the finest state university system on the planet get the recognition it deserves."