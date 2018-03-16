VeROST, James J.

VeROST - James J. Age 76, of the Town of Wheatfield, March 14, 2018, at his home. James was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #463 from 1965-1986. In 1970, he helped establish and then operate Sentry Metal Services, Inc. in Niagara Falls, serving as its Vice President. He was the son of the late Joseph and Virginia VeRost. Beloved husband of Mary (Baade) VeRost. Dear father of Sherry (Maurice) VeRost-Moreau, Debbie (James) Pfeil, and Douglas (Tammy Belstadt) VeRost. Grandfather of Phillip Bravo, Adam Kapadia, Jade VeRost, Cierra J. VeRost, Mason J. VeRost and Ali J. Belstadt. Brother of Russell L. VeRost, Martin VeRost, Gary VeRost, and Joseph VeRost Jr. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 4 P.M., Father Jerry Bartko will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adams Fire Co., 7113 Nash Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com