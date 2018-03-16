UB student who won 12 pizzas for hitting half-court shot responds to big upset in most Buffalo way possible
University at Buffalo student Kyle Hughes received Internet notoriety earlier this season after hitting a half-court shot to win ... 12 medium pizzas. SportsCenter played the clip on repeat that night.
So how did Hughes respond to UB's big upset of Arizona in the NCAA Tournament?
In the most Buffalo way possible: by going through a folding table, of course. Here's the video.
A PROMISE IS A PROMISE @nate_oats pic.twitter.com/na7hkbep3K
— Kyle Hughes (@The518Buffalo) March 16, 2018
'Pizza upgrade' feeds ESPN's appetite for news of UB half-court shooter
Also, here's a headline for you:
Arizona avoids vacating future tournament wins: https://t.co/rzJsQS7tSf pic.twitter.com/XXAAfbjPE9
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 16, 2018
Share this article