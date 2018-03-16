Share this article

That poor table. (Via Twitter/The518Buffalo)

UB student who won 12 pizzas for hitting half-court shot responds to big upset in most Buffalo way possible

University at Buffalo student Kyle Hughes received Internet notoriety earlier this season after hitting a half-court shot to win ... 12 medium pizzas. SportsCenter played the clip on repeat that night.

So how did Hughes respond to UB's big upset of Arizona in the NCAA Tournament?

In the most Buffalo way possible: by going through a folding table, of course. Here's the video.

Also, here's a headline for you:

Buffalo pulls massive upset of Arizona in NCAA Tournament

