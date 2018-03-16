Three children, driver escape from rear exit of school bus that caught fire in Cattaraugus County

Three children and a bus driver safely escaped from a school bus that caught fire Friday morning in Machias in Cattaraugus County, state police said.

State police tweeted a photo of the bus fully engulfed in fire on Townline Road.

The children and driver were not injured, police said.

The school bus is a Pioneer School District bus operated by First Student, the school district said on its Facebook page.

"This morning on Townline Road in Machias, three students and a driver were unhurt when the First Student bus they were in caught fire. Those in the bus escaped out the rear exit after the driver noticed sparking from the engine compartment. Everybody is safe. The incident is under investigation," the school district said on Facebook.

An engine issue may have caused the fire, police said.