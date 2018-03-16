Sunny, dry St. Patrick's weekend; 'plowable snow' potential next week

It's called the "Luck o' the Irish" for a reason.

The sunniest, driest back-to-back days of the month will come St. Patrick's Day weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Forecasts show extended winter returns to the weather picture again next week.

Here's what the weather service says to expect:

Today

It'll be a chilly wake-up with temperatures in the 20s and gusty northwest winds making feel like it's in the single digits in Buffalo through late morning.

Scattered snow showers early are forecast to give way to cloudy skies, which will then become mostly sunny by afternoon, the weather service said.

Forecasters said the daytime high will reach close to 30 degrees in the afternoon.

That's more than 10 degrees below normal for the date.

Skies are expected to clear as high pressure moves in later Friday. Forecaster said it will remain mostly clear overnight with lows near 20.

Breezy westerly winds will make it feel like it's back in the single digits overnight, forecasts show.

Weekend

A quiet, tranquil weekend is forecast for Buffalo's two St. Patrick's Day parades.

Forecasters say Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-30s.

Sunday is expected to be sunny too with highs in the upper 30s.

Next week

Forecasters along the East Coast already coined the term: #foureaster.

I VERY rarely share model images, especially beyond the near term, but I'm sharing this only because my coworker coined the term "Four'easter" and I want to get in on the ground floor on that pic.twitter.com/3Hvy5I3Lmp — Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) March 13, 2018

Weather forecast models show there's a potential for the fourth major nor'easter of March to blitz the East Coast with high winds and heavy precipitation.

The weather service in Buffalo said it's still a little bit too early to say for sure when and where it will hit.

Monday's weather is expected to be a continuation of the weekend with high pressure dominating, bringing sunshine and highs in the mid-30s.

Then, "a strong disturbance moving out of the central Plains" has potential to bring severe weather to the south, another nor'easter for New England and more snow for Western New York, the weather service said.

"The models favor a southern track, which would support all snow across the local forecast area," the weather service said. "The amounts, duration and intensity will have to play out over the next couple of days."

It added: "There is certainly potential for another winter storm event with plowable snow."

So far, there has been nearly 19 inches of snow in March, pushing Buffalo's seasonal snowfall total over 102 inches.

Spring officially arrives at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.