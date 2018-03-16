Student arrested at furniture-fueled bonfire after UB's NCAA tourney win

The celebration after the University at Buffalo's NCAA Tournament upset win over Arizona on Thursday night got a little rowdy near South Campus.

Somebody set a couch on fire around 2:30 a.m. in the middle of East Northrup Place, according to a Buffalo police report, and about 20 people were jumping and dancing around it when officers arrived.

One UB student, who police reported hearing yelling "screw Arizona," ran away as officers approached but was caught and arrested, according to the report.

Ryan Shechet, 19, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, unlawful assembly and two counts of disorderly conduct. Shechet is from Rochester and is studying marketing at UB, according to his Facebook page.