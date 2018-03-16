SPAHR, Donald E.

SPAHR - Donald E. March 14, 2018; of Cheektowaga, NY, age 74. Beloved son of the late Howard and Florence (nee Zotara) Spahr. Dearest brother of the late Diana Ball, David (late Christine) Spahr, Darlene (Terry Stornelli) Stepka, Denise (Mark) Dauman and the late James Spahr. Also survived by nieces, nephews and his furry service companion "Chico." Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Mr. Spahr was a Vietnam Army Veteran receiving over 50 medals and a retiree of the US Postal Service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com