Sinatra's restaurant sets move to new building

Sinatra's, the classic Italian-American restaurant on Kenmore Avenue, will move to its new building across the street following a charity auction on March 19.

The new Sinatra's at 945 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda, can hold twice as many people for dinner, said manager David Ortolano. New features will include gluten-free pasta, a broader selection of Italian wine, and a patio.

What won't change is the menu prices, Ortolano said.

The last night for dinner is March 18, wrapping up 37 years of red-sauce excellence at 10 p.m.

At 6 p.m. March 19, the restaurant's furnishings and decorations, down to the plates, will be auctioned off for charity, Ortolano said. The auction, to benefit Upstate New York Transplant Services, will include items displayed in the restaurant for decades, like railroad-car-shaped bottles of Jim Beam bourbon that is part of restaurant founder John Sinatra's collection.

Cocktails will be available during the auction, but not dinner service.

The menu at the new location is expanding slightly, but the quality of the cuisine, overseen by chef-owner Michael Sinatra, will be unchanged, Ortolano said.

"Sinatra's is not the place where you go in and get edible flowers on your plate," he said. "It's a place where you're going to get the best veal, the best braciole, the freshest seafood and the best sauce in the city."

Sinatra's already has been making its own ravioli, tortellacci and sacchetti, he said. In the new, larger kitchen, Sinatra's will have gluten-free pasta, including a gluten-free ravioli, on the menu nightly.

Besides the larger dining room, there's also a private dining room that seats 12, and a banquet room that can hold 80. A four-season patio will be heated in winter, cooled in summer, and have windows that open.

John Sinatra opened the restaurant at 938 Kenmore Ave., in 1981. His son Michael joined him in the kitchen, and took over chef duties in 1992. The building is slated to be demolished for a parking lot.

Hours at the new location start March 22 and will be 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

