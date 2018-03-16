Sheriff's: 25-year-old man dies following Route 5 crash

A 25-year-old Batavia man died Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Stafford, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Manzella was traveling west on Route 5 when he lost control of his vehicle on a snow-covered road, spun out of control and crossed into the eastbound lane of Route 5 and head-on into the path of a Mack container truck, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Buffalo man, called 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to Sheriff's deputies, Mercy Emergency Medical Services and the Stafford Fire Department arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Manzella was extricated from his vehicle and transported to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, where he died, according to the Sheriff's Office.