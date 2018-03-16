SENTMAN, Timothy P.

SENTMAN - Timothy P. March 12, 2018; beloved son of Charles and Christine Olender Sentman; dear brother of Michael and Christopher; uncle of Viera and Damien; nephew of Elizabeth Olender; survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Celebration of Timothy's Life will be held at 5:30, following the visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com